NY Court Sides With Verizon On Building Permit Squabble

By Kelly Lienhard (July 28, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless will move forward with building a new wireless tower in a New York City suburb after a federal judge backed the telecom giant's request to hold community officials to a construction deal despite the tower having different measurements than originally agreed on. In an 18-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman granted Verizon's request to enforce a consent order against the city of Rye, New York, its city council and a building inspector, allowing Verizon to install a new free-standing tower, referred to as the Unipole, on a building already owned by the company. The court, however, declined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS