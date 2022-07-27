FTC Challenges Meta VR Merger

By Bryan Koenig (July 27, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission sued Meta in California federal court seeking a last-minute block on the Facebook parent company's purchase of virtual reality device app developer Within Unlimited Inc. In its latest antitrust fight with Meta, which has made VR technology a central element of its long-term social media plans, the FTC on Wednesday sought an immediate block on the Within Unlimited transaction that the agency said could otherwise close at anytime after midnight east coast time on July 31, threatening competition based on the prospect that Meta would rather buy its way into the VR fitness market than produce its own...

