Airport Shop Co. Gets Ex-Worker's Data Breach Suit Grounded

By Kelcey Caulder (July 27, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge dismissed negligence and breach-of-implied-contract claims from a putative class action over a data breach that was filed by a former employee against a company that runs airport newsstands, shops and restaurants, effectively ending the suit on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross dismissed negligence and breach-of-implied-contract claims from Carlos Ramirez's proposed class action accusing The Paradies Shops LLC of exposing his and other employees' personal information to hackers, finding that he hadn't alleged sufficient facts to establish either claim. Ramirez had alleged that The Paradies Shops had a duty to exercise reasonable care in safeguarding his...

