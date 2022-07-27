Ex-Weber Shandwick CFO Agrees To Plea Deal For $16M Theft

By Dorothy Atkins (July 27, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of public relations giant Weber Shandwick agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and falsifying corporate books and records for embezzling more than $16 million over a decade at the company, according to an agreement filed in New York federal court Wednesday. Frank Okunak, 56, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, agreed to the plea deal on the same day the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil suit against the former executive, accusing him of violating securities laws by falsifying corporate financial documents. According to the agreement, Okunak will plead guilty to both charges against him:...

