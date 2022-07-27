Kumtor Wins Ch. 11 Dismissal After Kyrgyzstan Mine Deal

By Vince Sullivan (July 27, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Kumtor Gold Co. received approval for a voluntary dismissal of its Chapter 11 case Wednesday after a New York judge said a deal with the government of Kyrgyzstan and the company's equity parent was in the best interest of creditors. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Lisa G. Beckerman said the agreement among Kumtor, its parent Centerra Gold Inc., and the Kyrgyz Republic would end more than a year of disputes about control and ownership of the gold mine Kumtor had previously operated in that country. "The court finds dismissal would maximize the estate's value as an economic enterprise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS