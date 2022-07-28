Real Estate Rumors: Pardos, Signature Management, Sequoia

By Andrew McIntyre (July 28, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Pardos Real Estate has purchased seven acres in Gurgaon, India, for 1.8 billion rupees (roughly $22.6 million), the Economic Times reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company plans to build an office tower at the site, which is located in Gurgaon's so-called Sector 74 region, according to the report, which did not name the seller. Meanwhile, Signature Management has landed $26.6 million in financing for a Las Vegas multifamily property, the Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-backed loan from Dwight Capital is for 100 W. Alexander Rd., which has 224...

