Meta Seeks Ax Of Copyright Suit Over Its Embedding Tool

By Tiffany Hu (July 28, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook corporate parent Meta Platforms Inc. is urging a California federal judge to toss a copyright lawsuit against the tech giant over its embedding tool, citing the judge's decision last year to dismiss a similar lawsuit against Instagram. Meta on Wednesday said U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer should dismiss Don Ramey Logan's lawsuit, which alleges that Meta is liable for copyright infringement for allowing third-party websites to embed public Facebook posts on their pages. Citing Judge Breyer's decision to toss the lawsuit over Instagram's embedding process, Meta said he should throw out the present case for the same reasons. In...

