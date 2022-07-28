Littler Mendelson Fights Polsinelli Bid To Crop IP Theft Suit

By Rosie Manins (July 28, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has hit back at an attempt by Polsinelli PC to trim its trade secrets case in a Georgia federal court, suggesting Polsinelli is simply uncomfortable acknowledging that a paralegal it poached from Littler took massive amounts of intellectual property with her. Littler said in a Wednesday response to Polsinelli's motion to strike parts of its complaint involving the employee, Melissa Mann, that the allegations about her remain central to Littler's trade secret misappropriation claims against Polsinelli, despite the fact that Mann is no longer a defendant in the case. Mann, a Florida resident, was dropped from Littler's case...

