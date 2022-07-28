Flooring Giant Says Fund's Securities Case Fatally Flawed

By Kelcey Caulder (July 28, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Georgia-based flooring giant Mohawk Industries Inc. and its CEO urged a Georgia federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss a private investment fund's securities case accusing the company and its executives of hiding production problems and manipulating profit margins to inflate stock prices. In a memorandum filed with the motion on Wednesday, Mohawk and its CEO, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, said Fir Tree Value Master Fund LP made a mistake by opting out of a putative securities class action filed against the company by the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi in January 2020, arguing that none of the fund's claims can survive...

