9th Circ. Warned Against 'Loophole' In Trump Water Rule Suit

By Caleb Symons (July 28, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A coalition of red states and energy industry groups wants the Ninth Circuit to reinstate a Trump-era rule that loosened Clean Water Act regulations on certain infrastructure, such as pipelines, claiming a California federal judge overstepped his authority in vacating the measure last year. The entities supporting the 2020 rule — eight states, including Texas, and three industry groups — filed their latest appellate brief Wednesday, less than a month after a separate coalition challenging the policy said remanding the case without vacatur would be inappropriate. Texas and the other intervenor defendants said that suggestion would "create an unprecedented loophole," essentially...

