Opendoor Taps Ex-Crypto Co. General Counsel As CLO

By Clarice Silber (July 28, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Digital residential real estate company Opendoor Technologies Inc. announced Thursday that former Gemini top attorney Sydney Schaub will become the company's chief legal officer. Opendoor said Schaub will play a strategic role as the company continues to scale and expand its suite of products and services. The company said that she will report directly to Opendoor CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. The company said Schaub will lead a legal team made up of more than two dozen industry professionals and focus on securities, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory matters and other areas. "In joining Opendoor, Sydney continues to support a high-growth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS