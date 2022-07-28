Insurer Says Court Shouldn't Reconsider Injury Coverage Win

By Ganesh Setty (July 28, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- United Specialty Insurance Co. told a New York federal court that Southwest Marine and General Insurance Co. and its insured, a construction contractor, failed to show any substantive reason to reconsider the court's ruling that USIC has no duty to defend the contractor in a worker's personal injury suit. Southwest and Hanjo Contractors Inc. "fail to establish the existence of any intervening change of controlling law, the availability of new evidence, or the need to correct a clear error or prevent manifest injustice, which would warrant reconsideration by the court," USIC said in a memo Wednesday. If the court were to...

