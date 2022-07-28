Gilstrap Won't Bar Ericsson's 'Pressure' On Apple In Colombia

By Dave Simpson (July 28, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Thursday he feels some "sympathy" for Apple's frustration with Ericsson's patent litigation practices but denied Apple's emergency motion for indemnity from losses related to a recent injunction issued in Colombia. The Texas federal judge also warned the tech giant he might issue sanctions if it "misused" emergency motion practices again. Earlier this month, Apple argued that ever since Judge Gilstrap set an accelerated December trial to determine whether Ericsson's patent licensing terms are fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, the Swedish company has been trying to subvert the Eastern District of Texas case by filing secret injunction...

