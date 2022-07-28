Calif. In Bad Faith In Tribal Gambling Deals, 9th Circ. Says

By Andrew Westney (July 28, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel gave Native American tribes major leverage in gaming compact negotiations with California on Thursday, ruling that any state bids to discuss topics not directly connected to gaming aren't in good faith. California Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked the circuit court to overturn a California federal judge's ruling in favor of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California and other federally recognized tribes, saying the state showed its good faith in negotiating the gaming deals and that it was the tribes that proposed a compact that the state couldn't accept. In a published opinion Thursday,...

