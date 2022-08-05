Property Insurance Cases Of Note From The 1st Half Of 2022

By Eli Flesch (August 5, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to take up a pandemic coverage suit gave insurers their biggest federal win yet, while two recent policyholder victories in state court have kept hopes alive for businesses seeking coverage for their losses, placing them among the most important cases of the year. Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. The Supreme Court's decision not to consider whether Goodwill's Oklahoma affiliate should be entitled to insurance coverage for its pandemic losses was the culmination of a set of federal case law dramatically favoring insurers. With federal appellate courts uniformly rejecting policyholder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS