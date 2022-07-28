Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Disbarred NY Atty Gets 3 Years For Litigation Finance Fraud

By Elliot Weld (July 28, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A disbarred lawyer who admitted to lying to investors to obtain their money for his litigation finance firm and doctoring books to cover up the scheme was sentenced to three years in prison and millions of dollars in fines, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jaeson Birnbaum, 48, of Boca Raton, Florida, ran a firm called Cash4Cases. Prosecutors say that from 2017 to 2019, he was given over $3 million by investors who later learned Birnbaum had lied to them.

Birnbaum would obtain money by pledging recoveries from certain cases to more than one party, and in some cases the lawsuits he...

