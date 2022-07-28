Earplug MDL Judge Won't Block 3M Unit's Bankruptcy Stay

By Mike Curley (July 28, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge won't issue a restraining order blocking 3M Co. from using a subsidiary's bankruptcy proceeding to apply a stay on claims in multidistrict litigation over its Combat Arms earplugs, saying there's no indication the plaintiffs will suffer harm without the injunction. In an order filed on Thursday, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers denied a motion from plaintiff Richard Valle seeking a seven-day restraining order against the automatic stay, noting there is currently no such stay in place and won't be for several weeks. According to the order, the bankruptcy court won't make its decision on whether the...

