Judge Denies 'Frivolous' Vacate Bid By Ex-MSD Analyst

By Elaine Briseño (July 29, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a "meritless and frivolous" bid to vacate from convicted insider trader John Afriyie, a former investment analyst at MSD Capital LP, saying that Afriyie already lost his chance to make his objection and that even if he hadn't, it wouldn't make a difference. Afriyie's petition to vacate was centered on a photocopy of an employment confidentiality agreement Afriyie was asked to sign when he began working at MSD. Afriyie claims that the signature on the document is forged and that the court shouldn't have admitted the copy into evidence. U.S. District Judge Paul A....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS