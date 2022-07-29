Former Athlete Wins $1.74M From Feds In Concussion Suit

By Ivan Moreno (July 29, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The United States government must pay nearly $1.8 million to a former American University field hockey player because of a military doctor's failure to diagnose and treat the student for a 2011 concussion that left her with permanent symptoms, according to a D.C. federal judge. In a Thursday opinion, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said U.S. Army physician Aaron Williams was wrong for not ordering that Jennifer Bradley be removed from practice and games after an Oct. 5, 2011, consultation during which she reported headaches, feeling dizzy and vision difficulty. Bradley began experiencing her symptoms after an opposing player's shoulder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS