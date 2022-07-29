Rosen Gets $2.4M From $11M Retailer Securities Settlement

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 29, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA will get nearly $2.5 million for its work representing investors in luxury goods consignment marketplace The RealReal Inc. in a proposed class action alleging the company misled prospective investors about its authentication protocols in the lead-up to the company's 2019 initial public offering. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said that the three-attorney team could have $2.42 million, or 22% of the $11 million settlement sum the legal team helped the investors secure in 2021. Judge Davila also said the firm could have nearly $60,000 to reimburse the costs it accrued...

