Defense Lessons From A 'Varsity Blues' Acquittal

By Thomas Murphy (July 29, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- When the federal investigation code-named "Operation Varsity Blues" first made headlines, it seemed as if it was a scandal created in a lab to maximize feelings of schadenfreude and working-class rage. Wealthy celebrities and corporate executives had been accused of conspiring with insiders at elite universities in an elaborate pay-for-play scheme to gain admission for their children. Many in the media opined that it would be legal suicide for any of the parents to go to trial and face the wrath of a jury comprised of ordinary citizens of presumably more modest means. Unsurprisingly, most of the individuals charged in the...

