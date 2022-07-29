Providence Health Patients Allege Unnecessary Surgeries

By Greg Lamm (July 29, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Three patients have filed a proposed class action in Washington federal court accusing Providence Health & Services Washington and two neurosurgeons of performing a high rate of unsupervised and medically unnecessary spinal surgeries to boost profits, resulting in serious injuries. Walla Walla resident Caroline Angulo and two other patients accused Providence and neurosurgeons Daniel Elskens and Jason Dreyer of performing unnecessary surgeries below the standard of care that caused patients to suffer chronic and debilitating post-surgery issues, according to an amended complaint filed Thursday. Providence and the surgeons are also accused of concealing information with intent to obtain Medicare and Medicaid...

