Fed. Circ. Forecast: Nike Returns To Defend A Patent

By Andrew Karpan (July 28, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Nike lawyers will appear at the Federal Circuit next week for the third time in a decade in their legal saga to keep a patent on the books covering its Flyknit brand of shoes, which was successfully challenged from the very jump at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board by longtime rival Adidas. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters facing the court in the coming week. On Monday, a panel of judges is set to hear Nike's case for why judges on the patent board got it wrong yet again when they...

