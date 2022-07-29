Real Estate Rumors: APL, McDonald's, KKR

By Andrew McIntyre (July 29, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles footwear retailer APL has inked a deal to lease 8,000 square feet in Manhattan for 10 years and plans to open its first New York City store there, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is taking space at 75 Prince St., which is owned by a venture of Aurora Capital Partners, the Adjmi family and Allied Partners, according to the report. McDonald's has inked a deal to lease roughly 2,500 square feet of space in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The fast-food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS