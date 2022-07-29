Oracle Adviser On $9.3B NetSuite Deal Denies Ellison Role

By Jeff Montgomery (July 29, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Moelis & Co. adviser to a special Oracle Corp. board committee that recommended a disputed $9.3 billion acquisition of Netsuite in 2016 testified in Delaware on Friday that the deal emerged from months of negotiations with the seller and without influence from Oracle founder Lawrence J. Ellison. Moelis managing director Stuart Goldstein testified during the second week of a Delaware Court of Chancery trial on a stockholder derivative suit alleging that Oracle overpaid by $3 billion for NetSuite, which counted Ellison and close family members as holding 47% of its shares. Ellison, one of the world's richest men, owned 28.4%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS