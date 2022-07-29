Chancery Sets Oct. 17 Start To $44B Musk Twitter Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (July 29, 2022, 9:41 AM EDT) -- Twitter and Elon Musk will face off in a five-day trial over Musk's declared intent to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant starting Oct. 17, Delaware's Chancellor ruled. A trial in Twitter's suit seeking to force Elon Musk to close their $44 billion deal will start Oct. 17. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) The decision late Thursday ended an early skirmish between the two sides over Musk's declared termination of the deal on July 8, less than three months after its announcement. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ordered both sides to...

