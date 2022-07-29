Elon Musk Lobs Counterclaims In Showdown With Twitter

By Jeff Montgomery (July 29, 2022, 9:41 AM EDT) -- Elon Musk filed counterclaims against Twitter in the Delaware Chancery Court under seal Friday, hours after the court ruled the two tech behemoths would face off in a five-day trial on Oct. 17 over Musk's declared intent to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. A trial in Twitter's suit seeking to force Elon Musk to close their $44 billion deal will start Oct. 17. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Musk filed his answer, counterclaims and affirmative defenses against Twitter confidentially, but under Chancery Court rules, the filing could be made public...

