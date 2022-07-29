Trade Desk Stockholder Challenge To CEO Shares Dismissed

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 29, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Trade Desk Inc. did not breach its duties to stockholders in 2020 by amending its certificate of incorporation to allow co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Green to prolong his voting control, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled Friday, dismissing a stockholder's challenge to the change. The pension fund investor who sued the company and its directors failed to show that a special board committee formed to evaluate the company's dual-class stock structure was conflicted, or that stockholders who voted to approve the certificate amendment were uninformed, the court found. "At their core, plaintiff's allegations do not substantively challenge the special committee's...

