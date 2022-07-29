Hunton Leads MetLife On $50M Chicago Loan

By Faith Williams (July 29, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP guided a $50 million loan from MetLife Investment Management to real estate investment company Cortland for an apartment building in Chicago, according to documents recently made public in Cook County. The property, Cortland River North apartments, is located at 220 W. Illinois St. and includes studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from $2,300 to $3,100. The loan was signed on July 13. It is unclear what the loan will be used for. Based in Atlanta, Cortland is a global multifamily investment, development and management firm with apartment communities in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Greenwich, Houston and Orlando....

