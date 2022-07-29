Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$45M Gulfstream Defect Claim Sent To Arbitration

By Rosie Manins (July 29, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Swiss plane owner's claim that Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. hid known manufacturing defects on a $45 million plane that grounded it for months and cost the owner millions of dollars must be arbitrated, a Georgia federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker on Thursday adopted a magistrate judge's report and recommendation to grant an arbitration request by Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. in the negligent misrepresentation and fraud case brought against it by aircraft owner PhosAsset GmbH.

Judge Baker noted in his order that neither party had objected to the report and recommendation issued in June by U.S. Magistrate Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!