DC Circ. Grounds Challenge To FAA's Remote ID Drone Rule

By Khorri Atkinson (July 29, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday dismissed a constitutional challenge to a Federal Aviation Administration rule requiring small drones to be remotely identifiable and locatable by the agency, ruling that the regulation does not violate the Fourth Amendment's right to a reasonable expectation of privacy. Tyler Brennan, the owner of Florida-based drone retailer RaceDayQuads LLC, sought a review in March 2021 to vacate the FAA's Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft rule on the basis that the agency overstepped its regulatory authority by requiring small unmanned aerial systems to emit in real time publicly readable radio signals containing certain identifying information. These...

