NASA Lunar Lander Contractor Hits Ch. 11 With $20M+ Debt

By Elaine Briseño (July 29, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT) -- NASA contractor Masten Space Systems Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware, with at least $20 million owed in unsecured debt to creditors and $10 million to $50 million in assets, court records show According to its petition filed late Thursday, after administrative expenses are paid, the Mojave, Cali.-based aerospace manufacturer will not have any funds to pay creditors. The initial filing shows that its largest unsecured debts are $4.6 million to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. in Hawthorne, Cali., $2.8 million to Psionic LLC in Hampton, Va., $2.72 million to Astrobotic Technology Inc. in Pittsburgh and $1.65 million to NuSpace in Long...

