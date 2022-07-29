NASA Lunar Lander Contractor To Sell Assets In Ch. 11

By Elaine Briseño and Leslie A. Pappas (July 29, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT) -- NASA contractor Masten Space Systems Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware with plans in place to sell its assets under an asset purchase agreement with Houston-based aerospace company Intuitive Machines LLC. Masten, an aerospace manufacturer based in Mojave, California, plans to sell its SpaceX launch credit in a bankruptcy auction, with Intuitive Machines agreeing to place the initial stalking horse bid, court records show. The company will use the Chapter 11 proceeding to undertake a marketing process to sell the remainder of its assets to the highest bidder, according to a resolution from the company's board of directors that...

