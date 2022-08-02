Employers Can Use COVID Models To Address Monkeypox

By April Boyer and Erinn Rigney (August 2, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- As the world continues to struggle with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, another infectious disease is raising alarm bells on the global stage. On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern,"[1] echoing its pronouncement concerning COVID-19 in January 2020.[2] With employers still managing the effects of COVID-19 in the workplace, the global spread of monkeypox, the rise of related health advisories, and the extensive media coverage about the virus are likely raising concerns about employee health, safety and welfare. Many U.S. employers are presumably assessing what steps they should be taking in response....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS