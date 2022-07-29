Plane Crash Victims, Co. Recommended Win In Coverage Row

By Josh Liberatore (July 29, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Travelers can't rely on a policy's aircraft exclusion to avoid covering a company's costs stemming from a deadly 2019 airplane crash, a Louisiana federal magistrate judge recommended Friday, finding that an exception for "chartered" planes applies. In a report and recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick J. Hanna recommended granting partial summary judgment to Global Data Systems and the families of several crash victims seeking coverage from two Travelers units. The dispute stems from a plane that crashed on the way to the 2019 Peach Bowl college football game in Atlanta, killing almost everyone on board. Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut and...

