Gordon & Rees Hires Health Care Partners For Raleigh Office

By Riley Murdock (August 1, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has announced the addition of two partners experienced in defending medical providers to its office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Mindi L. Schulze and Kelly A. Brewer joined Gordon & Rees from Raleigh-based Yates McLamb & Weyher LLP, the firm said Friday in a news release. "We are thrilled to welcome Mindi and Kelly to Gordon & Rees," the managing partner of the firm's Raleigh office, Allison Becker, said in the statement. "Their depth of knowledge, commitment to superior client service, and trial expertise will be a tremendous asset to our clients both here in North Carolina and...

