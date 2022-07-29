Judge Sinks 'Titanic' Actress' SAG-AFTRA Benefits Challenge

By Hailey Konnath (July 29, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out, for good, a Hollywood actress' claims that SAG-AFTRA failed its duty to fairly represent union members by encouraging them to support contracts that cut retiree benefits, ruling that she hasn't shown that the union acted in bad faith or arbitrarily. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder said Frances Fisher, best known for her role as the character Rose's mother in the movie "Titanic," failed to state a plausible duty of fair representation claim against the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. While changes the union made to its benefits and the...

