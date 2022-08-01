DirecTV Dials Up $17M Wrong Number TCPA Deal With Class

By Craig Clough (August 1, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A certified class of cellphone users who allegedly received prerecorded debt collection calls on behalf of DirecTV even though they were not customers of the company urged a California federal court to grant preliminary approval of a $17 million cash settlement. The parties notified the court in late May that they reached the terms of the deal, which avoided a June trial. The class said Friday in the unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the settlement that it could approach or exceed $500 in damages per call for class members who make claims. The proposed settlement includes an award of attorney fees...

