Disney Hits Visa, Mastercard With Suit Over Interchange Fees

By Gina Kim (August 1, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. launched an antitrust suit against Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. on Friday, accusing the credit card companies of jointly employing a slew of anti-competitive rules and restraints that cause merchants to pay high transaction fees, three years after opting out of a $6 billion multidistrict litigation settlement. In a 47-page complaint, entertainment giant Disney, which accepts Visa- and Mastercard-branded debit and credit cards from customers for transactions taking place in all aspects of its businesses, claims it has been forced to pay high default "interchange fees" levied by Visa and Mastercard for the last 18 years. ...

