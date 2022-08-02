Shipbuilder Wants Seizure Order For PDVSA's Citgo Shares

By Isaac Monterose (August 2, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Shipbuilding corporation Huntington Ingalls Industries asked a Delaware federal judge to approve its writ of attachment seeking Petróleos de Venezuela SA's Citgo shares as compensation for the company's $138 million arbitration award for a failed ship refurbishment contract. In a Friday letter, the shipbuilder urged U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark to grant its bid for Citgo shares since the Third Circuit denied appeals regarding the shares from both the corporation and PDVSA, which is Venezuela's state-owned oil and natural gas company, without explanation. PDVSA got approval to appeal in May after Judge Stark ruled in March that federal sanctions against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS