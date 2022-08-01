NY Atty Kossoff To Argue $4.5M Escrow Suit From Prison

By Grace Dixon (August 1, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge will allow former New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff to defend himself from prison against a Miami real estate company's bid to recoup $4.5 million in missing escrow funds. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Friday granted Kossoff's request to appear pro se at a remote August hearing on Gran Sabana Corp. NV's motion for default judgment, after attempts between Kossoff and the former client to hammer out a settlement fell through. The real estate company had pushed to wrap up the civil dispute earlier that week, one of a multitude of suits the...

