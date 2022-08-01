Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Atty Kossoff To Argue $4.5M Escrow Suit From Prison

By Grace Dixon (August 1, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge will allow former New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff to defend himself from prison against a Miami real estate company's bid to recoup $4.5 million in missing escrow funds.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Friday granted Kossoff's request to appear pro se at a remote August hearing on Gran Sabana Corp. NV's motion for default judgment, after attempts between Kossoff and the former client to hammer out a settlement fell through.

The real estate company had pushed to wrap up the civil dispute earlier that week, one of a multitude of suits the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!