Del. Justices Snuff $1.2B Kraft Heinz Insider Trade Appeal

By Jeff Montgomery (August 1, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Delaware's full Supreme Court rejected Monday a stockholder effort to revive a tossed Chancery Court derivative suit seeking damages from directors and a controlling investor of Kraft Heinz Co. for an alleged $1.2 billion insider trade ahead of a $16 billion company stock plummet. The justices, without elaboration, affirmed a finding by Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will in December 2021 that the stockholders' failure to first demand board action on the claims — or failure to show futility due to board conflicts — justified dismissal of the stockholder-led suit. As alleged in the complaint, Kraft Heinz insiders with ties to controlling...

