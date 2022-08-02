Merck Blasts Teen's Gardasil Suit As 'Anti-Vaxxer' Rhetoric

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 2, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck said a Georgia teenager's suit blaming its Gardasil vaccine for her autoimmune disorders bolsters "anti-vaxxer" rhetoric and includes "poorly disguised design-defect claims" that are disallowed by the U.S. Supreme Court. New Jersey-based Merck & Co. Inc. and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. are fighting claims its human papillomavirus vaccine is responsible for Georgia teenager Darby Hendrix's autoimmune issues. In a motion to dismiss Friday, it said the Supreme Court has determined that federal law establishing the country's National Vaccine Program preempts her "thinly veiled" design-defect claims. Merck said the complaint "perpetuates debunked 'anti-vaxxer' conspiracy theories contrary to the...

