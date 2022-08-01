Bank Sector Groups Push Back On Defense Bill's Cyber Rules

By Ben Kochman (August 1, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Financial industry trade groups are claiming that new data security rules tucked into an amendment attached to the 2023 defense budget bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last month would overlap with existing regulations and force banks to turn over a dangerously large amount of key data. The amendment introduced by Jim Langevin, D-R.I., as part of the $850.4 billion National Defense Authorization Act would impose new requirements on entities considered "systemically important" to the country's infrastructure while providing such organizations with help responding to cyberattacks and with government intelligence about cybersecurity threats. But according to the American Bankers Association and the Bank Policy Institute, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS