Attys Seek $80M Fees Sought For Calif. Oil Spill Settlement

By Nate Beck (August 1, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a class of California fishers and property owners harmed by an oil spill have asked a judge to approve nearly $80 million in attorney fees and expenses for seven years of litigating the case against a pipeline company. In May, a federal judge signed off on a $230 million settlement between Plains All American Pipeline LLP and two classes of plaintiffs that argued that a 140,000-gallon pipeline spill in 2015 sullied property owners' view of the ocean and harmed the local fishing industry. The settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez gives fishers $184 million and a class of property...

