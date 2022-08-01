French IOS Developers Hit Apple With App Store Antitrust Suit

By Dave Simpson (August 1, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The same firm that represented U.S.-based iOS app developers in their suit claiming Apple uses its App Store to monopolize the market for software distributed on its devices — resulting in a $100 million class settlement — is representing French iOS developers in a similar California federal court suit filed Monday. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is now representing new app-maker Société du Figaro SAS, sports-news streaming app-maker L'Équipe 24/24 SAS, and Le Geste, an association of publishers of online content and service, in a putative antitrust class action that echos many of the now-settled claims of the U.S. developers. The U.S.-centric suit...

