Ex-Atty Off Hook For Calif. Bar's Victim Repayments

By Andrea Keckley (August 2, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said that a disbarred lawyer's debt stemming from restitution payments made by the State Bar of California to victims of a foreclosure scam can be discharged in his Chapter 7 bankruptcy. But in a mixed decision filed on Monday, the panel also affirmed that ex-lawyer Anthony Kassas was stuck with more than $61,000 in debt from court orders for him to cover the cost of the disciplinary case that culminated with his 2014 disbarment. The published opinion affirmed in part and reversed in part a summary judgment from a federal bankruptcy court in favor of the state bar in adversary...

