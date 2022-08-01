Ga. Judge Sees Path To Early Win In Insurer's Premiums Case

By Rosie Manins (August 1, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia construction business likely hasn't done enough to counter an allegation by Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America that it owes $2 million in past policy premiums to avoid the insurer's early win on the claim, a Georgia federal judge indicated Monday. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg pointed out during a summary judgment hearing in Atlanta that MMC Construction LLC hasn't rebutted with any evidence the amount that Travelers claims it is owed. The insolvent construction company does not dispute that it owes Travelers some premiums for workers' compensation policies it had between April 2015 and July 2017, but...

