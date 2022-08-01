Meta, FTC Must Work Together To Clarify Market, Judge Says

By Hailey Konnath (August 1, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday ordered Meta Platforms Inc. to give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission certain information on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger features that should be considered "personal social networking," while also ordering the FTC to clarify whether those features are indeed within its market definition. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg granted a motion from Meta requesting clarification on the FTC's definition of what it maintains is the personal social networking services market. It's the latest discovery dispute in the FTC's suit accusing Meta of monopolizing that market through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS