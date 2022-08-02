Benefits Of The Extended SBA Place Of Business Moratorium

By Meghan Leemon (August 2, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Recently, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced an extension of the moratorium on enforcement of the bona fide place of business requirement, giving small, disadvantaged businesses more time to participate in 8(a) construction projects without the need for an SBA-approved place of business, and Congress more time to amend the outdated requirement. As it currently reads and as it relates to prime contracts awarded under the Small Business Administration's 8(a) business development program, the Small Business Act requires that, to the "maximum extent practicable, construction subcontracts awarded by the Administration pursuant to this subsection shall be awarded within the county or...

